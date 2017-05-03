Neurosurgeon says if Crosby were an a...

Neurosurgeon says if Crosby were an amateur, he'd be advised to quit hockey

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby lies on the ice after taking a hit from Washington Capitals' Matt Niskanen during the first period of Game 3 in an NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference semifinal hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Pittsburgh, Monday, May 1, 2017. The director of the Canadian Concussion Centre at Toronto Western Hospital says when it comes to the number of acknowledged concussions, you can usually double the total for athletes who participate in collision sports.That is not good news for Pittsburgh Penguins captain Crosby, who suffered what is believed to be the fourth concussion of his NHL career on Monday night.

