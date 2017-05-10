Neal's OT goal puts Preds past Ducks ...

Neal's OT goal puts Preds past Ducks 3-2 to open West final

14 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

James Neal scored 9:24 into overtime, and the Nashville Predators kicked off their first appearance in the Western Conference finals with a 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Pekka Rinne made 27 saves for the Predators, who continued their dominant surge through these Stanley Cup playoffs with a strong start and a gritty overtime effort after Hampus Lindholm's first playoff goal in two years tied it for the Ducks.

