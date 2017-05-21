Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) celebrates
Rexrode: Pekka, Pontus and lots of guts bring it home for Predators Nashville is depleted, banged up, and one win away from the Stanley Cup Final. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://www.tennessean.com/story/sports/2017/05/21/rexrode-pekka-pontus-and-lots-guts-bring-home-predators/334407001/ Attendance at public watch parties of the Nashville Predators has swelled as the team competes in the Western Conference finals for the first time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC