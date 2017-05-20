Memorial Cup game recap: Erie Otters beat Saint John Sea Dogs 6-3, head to the finals
Five days ago, the Erie Otters and Saint John Sea Dogs face each other for the first time in team histories, and the by the end of the game, we saw three Memorial Cup records broken: Dylan Strome set a new record for most points in one game with seven, the combined score set a new record at 17, and the Otters set a record for most goals by one team with 12. Not much went in Saint John's favour that night. Four days ago, the Sea Dogs had a ray of sunshine come down as they eliminated the Seattle Thunderbirds from the Memorial Cup tournament, scoring seven goals against the WHL champions.
