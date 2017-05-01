McDavid, Crosby, Bobrovsky named finalists for Hart Memorial Trophy

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, along with Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sergei Bobrovsky of the Columbus Blue Jackets were named the three finalists for the Hart Memorial Trophy on Monday. McDavid captured the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL's scoring leader after scoring 30 goals and 70 assists while playing in all 82 games this season.

