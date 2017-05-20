Maple Leafs know their second round pick position for the 2017 NHL Entry Draft
The Toronto Maple Leafs have one second round pick in the upcoming draft, and they got it in the Dion Phaneuf trade. We now know that the Ottawa Senators will have a draft ranking of 28, with the Ducks , the other conference final loser, picking at 29. This means the Leafs' second round pick is number 59. So what do you get at 59? Last year St. Louis took goalie prospect Evan Fitzpatrick.
