Logan Stanley scores as Windsor Spitfires win Memorial Cup

10 hrs ago Read more: Arctic Ice Hockey

Winnipeg Jets ' prospect Logan Stanley is a Memorial Cup Champion as his Windsor Spitfires defeated the Erie Otters 4-3, capping off their perfect tournament tonight. Moreover, Stanley scored a goal in the win, his first since suffering a knee injury back in January.

Chicago, IL

