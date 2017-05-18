Latest instalment of Canada-Russia ho...

Latest instalment of Canada-Russia hockey rivalry on tap at world championship

Russia reached the podium at the last two world hockey championships but was forced to watch as the archrival Canadians took their perch on the top step. The hockey powerhouses will meet again in Saturday's semifinal at the Lanxess Arena with Russia looking to eliminate any chance of its longtime foe winning gold for a third straight year.

