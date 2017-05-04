Jaskin, Schwartz score as Blues beat ...

Jaskin, Schwartz score as Blues beat Predators 2-1

Jaskin scored in his first playoff game this season, Jaden Schwartz got the game-winner and the Blues topped the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Friday night to stay alive in their second-round series. Jaskin found out moments before the game he was in the lineup in place of Alexander Steen, who was sidelined by a lower-body injury.

