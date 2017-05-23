In hindsight, should the Flyers have fired Peter Laviolette?
As the Nashville Predators advanced to the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night, their head coach, Peter Laviolette, became just the fourth person in NHL history to carry three different teams to the Cup Final. When asked about the feat -- one he also accomplished with the 2006 Carolina Hurricanes and the 2010 Flyers - Lavi gave a pretty typical Lavi response: Peter Laviolette on what it means to take a third NHL team to a Stanley Cup final: "Probably means I got fired a lot."
