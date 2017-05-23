Hoffman scores go-ahead goal as Sens stave off elimination, force Game 7
Mike Hoffman scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period of Game 6 as the Sens brushed off elimination with a 2-1 win on Tuesday and sent the Eastern Conference final to a decisive Game 7 in Pittsburgh. Matt Murray gave up a pair on 30 shots and Evgeni Malkin mustered the lone goal for the Penguins, who will shoot for their second straight Stanley Cup final appearance once more on Thursday night.
