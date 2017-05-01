Henrik Lundqvist's 26-shot performance leads Rangers past Senators 4-1
Henrik Lundqvist made 26 saves to lead the New York Rangers to a 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinal. Mats Zuccarello, Michael Grabner, Rick Nash and Oscar Lindberg scored for New York, which still trails the best-of-seven 2-1 with Game 4 set for Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.
