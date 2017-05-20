Habs prospects Addison and Sergachev propel the Spitfires to Memorial Cup victory
As the host team for the Memorial Cup, there's always added pressure to perform at the highest level. The Windsor Spitfires did it when it counted most, even after a heartbreaking seven-game series loss against the rival London Knights in the OHL playoffs.
