Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Syracuse Crunch Calder Cup Finals Schedule
The Grand Rapids Griffins will have the opportunity to capture their second Calder Cup in five seasons after defeating the San Jose Barracuda four games to one in the Western Conference Finals, capped off by tonight's 4-2 victory in Game 5 at Van Andel Arena. The Griffins, winners of the Robert W. Clarke Trophy as Western Conference playoff champions, will now face the Syracuse Crunch in a rematch of the 2013 Calder Cup Finals, when Grand Rapids claimed the city's first-ever hockey championship with a 4-2 series win over the Crunch.
