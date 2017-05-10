Germany goaltender Greiss criticized for social media likes
The German Ice Hockey Federation has defended its national team goaltender Thomas Greiss after he liked controversial social media posts, including one comparing former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to Adolf Hitler. "It's very important to make clear that Thomas Greiss is definitely not a right-wing extremist nor a right-wing populist," federation vice-president Marc Hindelang said.
