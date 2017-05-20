Game 1 Recap: Shoot to score. Pens find way to win 5-3
The Pens are scratching Carl Hagelin and previously injured Patric Hornqvist is back, otherwise lines are the same as when they ended from last game. The first wrinkle in the series comes when Mike Sullivan starts double-shifting Sidney Crosby from the first available time with the "fourth" line wingers of Guentzel/Hornqvist whenever Nashville puts out their 3rd pair defense.
