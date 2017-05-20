Game 1 Recap: Shoot to score. Pens fi...

Game 1 Recap: Shoot to score. Pens find way to win 5-3

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Pensburgh

The Pens are scratching Carl Hagelin and previously injured Patric Hornqvist is back, otherwise lines are the same as when they ended from last game. The first wrinkle in the series comes when Mike Sullivan starts double-shifting Sidney Crosby from the first available time with the "fourth" line wingers of Guentzel/Hornqvist whenever Nashville puts out their 3rd pair defense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr 29 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Egypt
  2. Cuba
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,827 • Total comments across all topics: 281,388,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC