FTB: NHL Scouting Combine begins
It's once again that time of year where moderately overweight men in suits spend the day ogling sweaty shirtless teenagers working out. It's the NHL Combine! This week the prospects for the NHL Draft will go through a battery of physical tests, the results of which are taken very seriously for about four minutes, and then forgotten.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pension Plan Puppets.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC