Fred Sasakamoose reflects on journey to the National Hockey League
At the age of 20, he skated onto the ice at Maple Leaf Gardens and became the first indigenous person to play in the National Hockey League . "That is an unforgettable memory of my life, to be able to reach and become and NHLer," said Sasakamoose, who was born on the Sandy Lake Reserve in Saskatchewan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|21 hr
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC