Fred Sasakamoose and Ted Nolan concerned about future of aboriginal hockey
Fred Sasakamoose, the first aboriginal to ever play in the NHL in 1954, and Ted Nolan , a trailblazing coach and player, are trying to make those dreams more accessible to the next generation. "It's our obligation to continue to inspire the next generation to play," said Nolan, who coached the Buffalo Sabres between 1995-97 and again from 2013-15, and the New York Islanders from 2006-08.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC