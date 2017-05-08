Former Montreal Canadiens owner John ...

Former Montreal Canadiens owner John David Molson dies at age 88

Read more: The Guardian

John David Molson, the former president and owner of the Montreal Canadiens and prominent member of the Molson family of brewers, died at the age of 88, the team announced on Monday. Molson was born in Montreal and joined the family business, Molson Breweries , in 1949 and held various positions until he became vice-president in 1964.

