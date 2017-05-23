Former Coyotes minor leaguer named a pro scout after heart attack, leg amputation
Back in November, Cunningham, then the captain of the Tuscon Roadrunners, had a heart attack on the ice, nearly dying. After undergoing a tough recovery process Cunningham is back where he belongs: in the world of professional hockey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YardBarker.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|Tue
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC