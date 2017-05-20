Financial planner in Charlottetown to appear in June on fraud charges

David H. Cudmore, the financial planner facing 52 charges related to theft and fraud, had his case adjourned to June 21. Frank Harrison Dew, who was the owner of the former Morton Dew Ltd., pleaded guilty in April to 26 counts of fraud. Charlottetown police began the investigation after a complaint from the provincial Department of Justice and Public Safety alleging misconduct by Morton Dew Ltd., which was shut down in 2015, and Cuddy Financial Management Group.

