Facing playoff elimination, Rangers fight best when put in a corner
The Rangers have squandered three late leads during this year's NHL playoffs, including two in their current series against the Senators. The Rangers' inability to close out games at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre leaves them facing elimination in Tuesday night's Game 6 at Madison Square Garden.
