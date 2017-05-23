Facing elimination, Sens mull post-season debut for top prospect Colin White
Colin White might make his NHL post-season debut when the Ottawa Senators face elimination in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final tonight. Head coach Guy Boucher hinted at either White or veteran Chris Kelly drawing into the lineup if the club opted to dress 12 forwards and six defencemen against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.
