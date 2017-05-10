Energized Ducks even Western finals, beat Predators 5-3

Nashville Predators center Ryan Johansen scores past Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson during the first period of Game 2 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Sunday, May 14, 2017, in Anaheim, ... . Nashville Predators' Ryan Johansen celebrates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period of Game 2 of the Western Conference final in the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs, Sunday, May 14, 2017, ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.