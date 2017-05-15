Ducks' Ryan Kesler now knows he's rat...

Ducks' Ryan Kesler now knows he's rattled Preds' Johansen

8 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Ryan Kesler knows that he has managed to rattle Predators center Ryan Johansen and the veteran Anaheim Ducks center doesn't plan on easing up. "It doesn't matter if I did or didn't get in his head for me," Kesler said Tuesday, a few hours before Game 3. "If I did, good.

