Ducks focused on Game 6 after a Comeback on Katellaa OT win in Game 5

Cogliano and the rest of the Ducks arrived Saturday morning at Honda Center as if in a dream-like state, shuffling along slowly with bleary eyes and hands firmly grasping coffee cups as they reconvened for a bus ride to their chartered flight to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 6 of their second-round series. "Surreal," Cogliano said of "The Comeback on Katella," the Ducks' dramatic rally that turned a three-goal deficit with a little more than three minutes to play into a 4-3 double-overtime victory that gave them a 3-2 lead over the Oilers in the best-of-7 series.

