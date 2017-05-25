Days after elimination, Ducks players deal with their demise
ANAHEIM >> They lost in regulation and in the end did so convincingly, at least on the scoreboard, surrendering two empty net goals. “It was just like it ended abruptly, you know?” forward Andrew Cogliano said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Breeze.
