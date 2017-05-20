Dallas Stars Daily Links: Finding A P...

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Finding A Path to the NHL In a Nontraditional Market

As the Dallas Stars look for the next generation of hockey talent, they'd do well to start in their own backyard, writes Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News . Stars youth hockey programs have already produced major-league talent: Defender Seth Jones of the Columbus Blue Jackets was born in Arlington and is a veteran of the team's Bantam Major program.

