Dallas Stars acquire rights to G Ben Bishop from LA Kings
The Dallas Stars have acquired the rights to goalie Ben Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft. The clubs made the deal Tuesday involving Bishop, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer unless Dallas signs him before July 1. Bishop played just seven games after the Kings acquired him as a backup for Jonathan Quick.
