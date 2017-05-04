Corey Perry scores in double-overtime, Ducks take 3-2 series lead on Oilers

Corey Perry scored 6:57 into the second overtime as the Anaheim Ducks completed an improbable comeback to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night. Rickard Rakell, Cam Fowler and Ryan Getzlaf scored for Anaheim in the final 3:16 of regulation to erase Edmonton's 3-0 lead and send the game to an extra period.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.