CHL alumni game brings Spitfires old and new to the ice
When the Memorial Cup committee announced there would be an alumni game, they led off with some pretty big NHL players: Taylor Hall , Steven Stamkos , Aaron Ekblad. Only one of those players was actually here, which is what you get when you promote names before you get commitments.
