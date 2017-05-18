Check out that last note: Kelly Clarkson sings the anthem for the Nashville Predators
These days, Nashville is more than a little obsessed with its hockey team's most successful run ever toward the Stanley Cup. But if you've been keeping up with the Nashville Predators at all, you know the action on the ice is not the only reason to watch the games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUIC-FM Vacaville.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr 29
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr 21
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
|Newsy Lalonde day to be proclaimed by city hall (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Pepper Phart
|2
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC