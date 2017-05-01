Bruins owner says firing coach Claude Julien was 'overdue'

Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs acknowledged Tuesday that he might have held up the coaching change that helped the team turn its season around and qualify for the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in three seasons. But in his first public comments on the team since the fall, Jacobs expressed appreciation for general manager Don Sweeney's decision to hire Bruce Cassidy as coach and the job Cassidy did after taking over for Claude Julien on an interim basis on Feb. 7. The Bruins were 26-23-6 when they made the switch and went 18-8-1 under Cassidy.

