Brooks Orpik defends Alex Ovechkin's shooting style, blasts advance stats

Former Penguin Brooks Orpik doesn't believe his Capitals teammate, Alex Ovechkin, intentionally fired a shot at Ron Hainsey's head during the third period of Saturday's Game 2. Orpik also has little use for quantifying hockey games by any measure other than goals, a timely discussion point considering how handily Washington has outplayed the Penguins at times this series. "I think Ovi's careless with his shot during every game and practice," Orpik said following the Capitals morning skate Monday at PPG Paints Arena ahead of Game 3 of the teams' Eastern Conference semifinal.

