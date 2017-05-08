Blues defenceman Colton Parayko to join Canada at world championship
St. Louis Blues defenceman Colton Parayko will join Canada's team at the world hockey championship in Paris and Cologne, Germany. Parayko will play in his first world championship after completing his second full season with the Blues.
