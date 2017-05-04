Alex Ovechkin has made the playoffs eight time in his

Alex Ovechkin has made the playoffs e...

Will Alex Ovechkin ever find Stanley Cup success? The Capitals winger faces a career-defining moment in Game 5 vs. the Penguins on Saturday Check out this story on greenfield-westallisnow.com: https://usat.ly/2pMec4d With the Penguins taking a commanding 3-1 lead the Washington Capitals are yet again faced with the possibility of yet another disappointing postseason. The most famous photograph of Bobby Orr features him flying through the air, arms extended like Superman, after scoring an overtime goal to clinch the 1970 Stanley Cup for the Boston Bruins.

