A look at the four teams that will battle for the 2017 Memorial Cup
The 99th edition of the Memorial Cup begins Friday, with the host Windsor Spitfires facing the Saint John Sea Dogs. The Spitfires finished the OHL season with the fifth most points of the 20-team league, but made a first-round exit in the playoffs after losing a seven-game set to the 2016 Memorial Cup champion London Knights.
