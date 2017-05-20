2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Nolan Patrick's health concerns may threaten his #1 ranking
Normally when discussing the two or three prospects each year who have a chance at being selected first overall in the NHL Entry Draft , the comparisons look at their offensive totals over the past season, trying to compare the strength of the leagues those players competed in and breaking down their offence to see which situations they're thriving in. That strategy isn't applicable to Nolan Patrick's situation, as multiple long-term injuries limited him to just 33 regular-season games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
NHL Hockey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma...
|May 23
|MorePhartsc
|2
|Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a...
|May 16
|JustPhart
|4
|Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be...
|Apr '17
|Hoping phartz
|2
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16)
|Apr '17
|Are Phartse
|9
|Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series...
|Apr '17
|Name phart
|4
|News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t...
|Mar '17
|ManPhartx
|3
|Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08)
|Mar '17
|Interview phartx
|16
Find what you want!
Search NHL Hockey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC