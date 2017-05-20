2017 NHL Draft prospect profile: Nolan Patrick's health concerns may threaten his #1 ranking

Normally when discussing the two or three prospects each year who have a chance at being selected first overall in the NHL Entry Draft , the comparisons look at their offensive totals over the past season, trying to compare the strength of the leagues those players competed in and breaking down their offence to see which situations they're thriving in. That strategy isn't applicable to Nolan Patrick's situation, as multiple long-term injuries limited him to just 33 regular-season games.

