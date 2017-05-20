2017 NHL Draft Profile: Ryan Poehling...

2017 NHL Draft Profile: Ryan Poehling is an underrated two-way center ...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

Of any of the first-year eligible prospects that I expect to be taken in June, Ryan Poehling is one of just four prospects that I know of playing out of the NCAA, the others being Jake Oettinger , Luke Martin , and Patrick Khodorenko . There are other prospects in the NCAA, such as Denis Smirnov , Carson Meyer , Johnathan Kovacevic , Jack Ahcan , Joshua Wilkins , and Colt Conrad , but all of these prospects are overaged.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

NHL Hockey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No More Excuses: Jeff Gorton Has To Make His Ma... May 23 MorePhartsc 2
News Penguins fans just outside Pittsburgh want to a... May 16 JustPhart 4
News Vancouver Canucks: Losing Draft Lottery Will Be... Apr '17 Hoping phartz 2
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News Trotz: Caps victim of 'strange goals' as series... Apr '17 Name phart 4
News News 14 Mins Ago Happy B-Day, Hank! Lundqvist t... Mar '17 ManPhartx 3
News Media/Photo/Interview Advisory - BMO Bank of Mo... (Feb '08) Mar '17 Interview phartx 16
See all NHL Hockey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search NHL Hockey Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Cuba
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,402,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC