Zaitsev's Game 1 absence throws Maple Leafs' defence in uncertainty

The Maple Leafs won't have their biggest minute-eater from the regular season available to play Game 1 against the Washington Capitals, and Toronto head coach Mike Babcock is still trying to figure out what to do about it. Babcock said Nikita Zaitsev, who logged 22 minutes per-game as a rookie this season, would be out for Thursday's opener against the Capitals and perhaps longer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.