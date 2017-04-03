Wheeler and Jets beat Predators, end season on seven-game win streak

Captain Blake Wheeler scored a short-handed goal with 45 seconds left in regulation to lift the Winnipeg Jets to their seventh straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. With Jets forward Joel Armia in the penalty box for tripping, centre Mark Scheifele carried the puck up the centre of the ice, waited for Wheeler to get near the net and then sent him a pass he used for a low backhand shot past goalie Pekka Rinne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.