Washington Capitals down Toronto, snap Maple Leafs' win streak at four

Lars Eller, Kevin Shattenkirk, Nate Schmidt and Tom Wilson scored as the Washington Capitals cruised to a 4-1 victory Tuesday over the Maple Leafs, ending Toronto's four-game win streak. Mitch Marner, with his 19th of the season, added a late power-play goal to deny Philipp Grubauer his fourth career shutout.

