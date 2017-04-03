Vrbata scores 2 to lead Coyotes past Canucks

Arizona Coyotes' Alexander Burmistrov beats Vancouver Canucks' Christopher Tanev and Ryan Miller for a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Arizona Coyotes' Radim Vrbata beats Vancouver Canucks' Ryan Miller, left, for a goal as Troy Stecher , Alexander Edler and Bo Horvat, right, look on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.