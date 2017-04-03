Toronto Maple Leafs close to securing playoff spot after 4-2 win over Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews gets a shot off during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. Matthews recorded his 67th point of the season with his 39th goal to set the franchise rookie scoring record and the Maple Leafs beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Monday night to move closer to clinching their second post-season berth in 12 years. The NHL's top rookie scorer downplayed his achievement after Toronto closed out a three-game road trip with its fourth straight win.

