Thornton returns to lineup for Sharks in Game 3 vs. Oilers
San Jose Sharks centre Joe Thornton is back in the lineup after missing the first two games of the playoffs with a left knee injury. Thornton is in his usual role as the top-line centre for San Jose against Edmonton on Sunday night.
