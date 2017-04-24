Tarasenko scores 2, Blues beat Predators 3-2 to even series

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko , of Russia, skates to the bench after scoring the winning goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series F... . St. Louis Blues center Kyle Brodziak and Nashville Predators left wing Cody McLeod battle for the puck during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Friday, April 28, 2017, in St. Lo... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.