Talbot stands tall as Oilers steal victory in Anaheim

Cam Talbot made 39 saves as the Edmonton Oilers took a 2-0 series lead over the Anaheim Ducks. Patrick Maroon had a power-play goal and Cam Talbot made 39 saves as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in their second-round series.

