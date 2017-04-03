Svechnikov gets SO winner in debut, Red Wings beat Senators
Svechnikov scored the only goal of the shootout in the seventh round, lifting the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-4 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday night. "Coach just pointed at me and he said just go and the guys just started telling me 'do your thing,'" Svechnikov said.
