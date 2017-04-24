Stars' Tyler Seguin has shoulder surg...

Stars' Tyler Seguin has shoulder surgery April 26, 12:21 PM Et

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Dallas centre Tyler Seguin led the club in scoring with 72 points in a disappointing season in where the Stars missed the playoffs a year after being the top seed in the Western Conference. Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin has had surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder and should be ready for training camp in September.

